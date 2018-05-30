Ad
Documents distribution in the European Parliament. The density of EU legislation does not come from 'a perversion in the head of the European decision-makers', says Committee of the Regions president Karl-Heinz Lambertz (Photo: European Parliament)

'Doing less' group may conclude EU should do more

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A group investigating which policy areas could be better dealt with at a national instead of a European level could end up concluding the opposite - that the EU should expand its policies.

The group is called the Task Force on Subsidiarity, Proportionality and 'Doing Less More Efficiently' and was set up by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker last November.

But after five monthly meetings of the task force, and a public hearing on Monday (28 May), one of its key memb...

