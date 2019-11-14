Ad
euobserver
Father-of-two killed after confronting corrupt Russian officials and mobsters (Photo: Dmitry Rozhkov)

Feature

Widow's plea as EU diplomats debate Magnitsky Act

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Nordics
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Father-of-two killed after confronting corrupt Russian officials and mobsters (Photo: Dmitry Rozhkov)

Ten years ago, on 16 November 2009 in a jail cell in Moscow, guards strapped Sergei Magnitsky, a 37-year old father of two, to a bench and lashed him with rubber batons.

He was already suffering from pancreatitis, contracted due to the appalling conditions in the Butyrka prison where he had languished for almost a year, and he died later the same day.

His 'offence' was to have alerted Russian authorities to the fact an organised crime group, which included senior Russian offici...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawNordicsFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EUobserver receives human rights prize
Romania builds EU momentum on human rights sanctions
The Magnitsky Act - and its name
Rutte: New EU sanctions are informal 'Magnitsky law'
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections