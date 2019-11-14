Widow's plea as EU diplomats debate Magnitsky Act

Ten years ago, on 16 November 2009 in a jail cell in Moscow, guards strapped Sergei Magnitsky, a 37-year old father of two, to a bench and lashed him with rubber batons.

He was already suffering from pancreatitis, contracted due to the appalling conditions in the Butyrka prison where he had languished for almost a year, and he died later the same day.

His 'offence' was to have alerted Russian authorities to the fact an organised crime group, which included senior Russian offici...