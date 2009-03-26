Ad
euobserver
The meeting between Mr Gul (l) and Mr Barroso (r) took place in a "family atmosphere" (Photo: European Commission)

Barroso hopeful of progress on EU-Turkey talks

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

Turkey's accession talks with the EU may move a small step forward before the Czech EU presidency ends in June, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday (26 March).

"We are hoping to open at least two chapters ... during the Czech presidency," Mr Barroso told journalists after meeting Turkish President Abdullah Gul in Brussels.

Mr Gul's visit was the first ever visit of a Turkish president to the EU commission and it was a "very comprehensive meeting in a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The meeting between Mr Gul (l) and Mr Barroso (r) took place in a "family atmosphere" (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections