Barroso hopeful of progress on EU-Turkey talks

Turkey's accession talks with the EU may move a small step forward before the Czech EU presidency ends in June, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday (26 March).

"We are hoping to open at least two chapters ... during the Czech presidency," Mr Barroso told journalists after meeting Turkish President Abdullah Gul in Brussels.

Mr Gul's visit was the first ever visit of a Turkish president to the EU commission and it was a "very comprehensive meeting in a...