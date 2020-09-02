Teleworking and the case for a new EU labour contract

While we cannot yet discern the pandemic's long-term labour market impacts, one thing is clear: for many workers, jobs have been decoupled from location.
Now, the European Union must recognise that fact and adjust to it by adopting new rules to facilitate that new work reality.
That will entail a unified work contract suited to this increasingly mobile economy.
This would just be the logical reaction to circumstances the EU governments created with their reactions to the Co...
Ilaria Maselli is an economist at The Conference Board Europe, part of the New York-based global think-tank The Conference Board.
