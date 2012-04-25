EU countries scrap ethics clause in EU funds

Foreign ministers at the general affairs council in Brussels on Tuesday (24 April) excised an anti-discrimination clause from the European Commission's cohesion policy proposal for 2014-20.

The cohesion policy, described by European Parliament president Martin Schultz on Wednesday, as "a tremendous success for Europe," is designed to invest in projects ranging from job creation to improving infrastructure.

It represents more than a third - or about €347 billion - of the current EU...