EU countries scrap ethics clause in EU funds

Foreign ministers at the general affairs council in Brussels on Tuesday (24 April) excised an anti-discrimination clause from the European Commission's cohesion policy proposal for 2014-20.
The cohesion policy, described by European Parliament president Martin Schultz on Wednesday, as "a tremendous success for Europe," is designed to invest in projects ranging from job creation to improving infrastructure.
It represents more than a third - or about €347 billion - of the current EU...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
