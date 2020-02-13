Podcast
Campaigning in the Age of Bigots
By EU Scream
How are campaigners winning progressive victories in the age of bigots and bullies?
Kajal Odedra is the UK director of Change.org, a global petition service that allows members of the public to mobilise support for issues they care about. She's also the author of the 2019 book Do Something: Activism for Everyone.
Andrew Stroehlein is the European media director for Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organisation that investigates and reports on abuses worldwide. His Twitter feed on human rights violations and campaigns for justice has more than 90,000 followers.
Magid Magid is among the more than 70 UK members of the European Parliament who had to leave office because of Brexit. One of his final initiatives as an MEP was to gather nominations for Europe's Biggest Bigot Awards — and Europe's Biggest Bigot-Busters. Click to Magid's site for the winners.
