Thursday

13th Feb 2020

  1. Podcast
  2. EU Scream

Podcast

Campaigning in the Age of Bigots

  • One solution?: Departing UK MEP Magid Magid is gathering nominations for Europe's Biggest Bigot Awards — and Europe's Biggest Bigot-Busters (Photo: Helena Malikova)

By

How are campaigners winning progressive victories in the age of bigots and bullies?

Kajal Odedra is the UK director of Change.org, a global petition service that allows members of the public to mobilise support for issues they care about. She's also the author of the 2019 book Do Something: Activism for Everyone.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Andrew Stroehlein is the European media director for Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organisation that investigates and reports on abuses worldwide. His Twitter feed on human rights violations and campaigns for justice has more than 90,000 followers.

Magid Magid is among the more than 70 UK members of the European Parliament who had to leave office because of Brexit. One of his final initiatives as an MEP was to gather nominations for Europe's Biggest Bigot Awards — and Europe's Biggest Bigot-Busters. Click to Magid's site for the winners.

Author bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Site Section

  1. EU Scream

Related stories

  1. Dear President Macron, being a migrant is not a crime
  2. Macron's ugly side
  3. Not That Ambassador
  4. Tiptoeing Around the Far Right
Macron's ugly side

For many people, Emmanuel Macron still represents the great hope for an open and liberal Europe. So what to make of the French president's growing preoccupation with Islam, terror and security?

Not That Ambassador

Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump's ambassador to the EU, is due to appear before the House impeachment inquiry in Washington on Thursday. His predecessor as ambassador, Anthony Gardner, talks about the role, and his successor, on our EU Scream podcast.

Don't Fall For Fascist Porn

Far-right trolls commonly target women and minorities and seek to subvert the work of politicians, journalists and activists. But technology platforms and their supporters tend to resist legislation that could help tame the trolls.

A World We Have Lost

Ahdaf Soueif, who recently resigned from the British Museum, talks about the persistence of racist thinking, EU-funded authoritarianism in Egypt, and the Cold War roots of terror.

News in Brief

  1. Eight EU states warned over money-laundering delay
  2. MEPs urge end to illegal trade in pets
  3. EU-based firms in Israeli settlements list published
  4. Report: 60 British EU officials secure Irish passports
  5. MEPs want to ensure consumer protection in AI era
  6. Salvini will face trial for 'closed port' migration policy
  7. MEPs approve EU-Vietnam trade deal
  8. Northern Ireland: four arrests over journalist killing

A World We Have Lost

Ahdaf Soueif, who recently resigned from the British Museum, talks about the persistence of racist thinking, EU-funded authoritarianism in Egypt, and the Cold War roots of terror.

Cultural Battlefield

Marta Keil knows firsthand the pressure on culture from Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. Her overview begins at the Polski theatre in the city of Wrocław, and describes an epic clash as the Polish museum sector is steadily hollowed-out.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Central Europe mayors join in direct EU funds plea
  2. What you don't hear about Spain's migration policy
  3. 'Top-down' future of Europe conference 'will fail' warning
  4. Campaigning in the Age of Bigots
  5. German domestic turmoil prolongs EU leadership gap
  6. Balkan spies 'feed' EU's police database via Czechs
  7. Salvini relishes possible migration 'kidnapping' trial
  8. Tweaking the EU enlargement process - a view from Kosovo

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us