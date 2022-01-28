Podcast
European shibboleths
By EU Scream
Europe is green. Europe is humane. Europe has defeated populism. These are common views among the EU chattering classes.
But they often seem more reflexive than reflective, and some of them amount to shibboleths — beliefs that are outmoded or no longer as useful as they once may have been.
In this episode Mehreen Khan of the Financial Times unpacks the European shibboleths that rank among her favourites. Past episodes with Mehreen feature her commentary on race and strategic autonomy; her clairvoyant take on French president Emmanuel Macron's ugly side; and her own brush with his policies on Islam.
Author bio
EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.
