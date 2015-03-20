The theatre of the absurd: Varoufakis' (disputed) rude gesture

While the eurozone grapples with what to do with Greece, an absurd side show has gripped the German public for the best part of a week - did Yanis Varoufakis, the man in charge of Greece's finances, make a rude gesture to Germany in a past video.

The drama began last Sunday (15 March) when Varoufakis appeared - via video link - in a popular talkshow along with a columnist for Bild newspapers (a tabloid known for its screeching headlines about Greeks), a right-wing politician and a journ...