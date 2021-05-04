Is Giuseppe Conte the last gasp for Italy's 5 Star Movement?

As the crisis of Italy's 5 Star Movement (M5S) deepens, with MPs ditching the party almost on a daily basis, and a lack of clear political direction, former premier Giuseppe Conte now stands as their last chance of survival.

Conte, who stepped down as prime minister in February after failing to secure a stable majority - thus paving way for Mario Draghi's arrival - is working on how to breathe new life into the movement, and strengthen its role within the new ruling coalition.

If...