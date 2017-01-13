Merkel urges EU to take care of own security

The EU must take better care of its own security in the Trump era and must establish control of immigration, German chancellor Angela Merkel has said.

The German leader, who is seeking re-election this year, spoke on a visit to Luxembourg and Belgium on Thursday (12 January).

“Let’s not fool ourselves. From the point of view of some of our traditional partners - and I am thinking here about transatlantic relations - there is no eternal guarantee of a close cooperation with us Europeans”, she said in a speech in Belgium.

She said Europe was facing one of its “biggest challenges for decades” due to conflicts on its borders, such as Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

She added that it would be "naive always to rely on others who would solve the problems in our neighbourhood”.

She also said that the UK’s decision to leave the EU ought to galvanise military cooperation among the 27 remaining member states.

“We should see this decision as an incentive to work together, to hold Europe together now more than ever”, she said.

Merkel was in Belgium to receive honorary degrees from Leuven and Ghent universities.

Her appeal for the EU to step up military cooperation comes after the election of Donald Trump in the US, who has said he might not defend Nato allies and that he might accept Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

The US is currently deploying tanks and soldiers in Poland and in the Baltic states as part of a Nato force to deter Russian aggression.

The pre-Trump US administration reportedly sped up the deployment in case he changed his mind, but Trump’s new foreign policy and security chiefs have spoke out on Russia in surprisingly strident terms.

Mike Pompeo, Trump’s nominee for CIA chief, said on Thursday in a senate hearing that Russia was "asserting itself aggressively" in Europe.

James Mattis, the defence secretary nominee, said Russia was “trying to break the North Atlantic alliance”. He said Nato was “under the biggest attack since World War II, and that's from Russia”.

Merkel, earlier on Thursday, also met with Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel.

She told press in Luxembourg that unless the EU improved security in the passport-free Schengen travel zone and established control of its external borders, then it risked collapse.

She said that the case of Anis Amri, the man suspected of the Christmas terrorist attack in Germany, who moved freely across EU borders, proved the “urgency” of the issue.

“Everyone sees the urgency and everyone knows: If we do not succeed, each country will install its own border controls. Then freedom of movement will no longer be possible, so to speak, not only the free movement of people but also of goods, financial services and services,” she said.

She added that the EU ought to make more deals such as the one with Turkey to stop migrants from coming.

The EU is paying Turkey to take care of refugees on its territory.

She said “agreements between states lead to reasonable border control” and that “with the North African states and with African states as a whole, as we did with Turkey, we also need agreements”.