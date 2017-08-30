Estonia defends Russian media ban at EU event

Estonia’s EU presidency has reserved the right to ban Russian reporters from its events if it deemed them guilty of “subversive activities”.

“Estonia reserves the right of not accrediting, or considering as media, such channels (those belonging to the Rossiya Segodnya group) whose editorial offices are not independent, which do not follow good journalistic practice,” it told EUobserver on Tuesday (29 August).

If you already have an account click here to login.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us . See also our full Terms of Use .

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

Subscribe now and get 40% off for an annual subscription. Sale ends soon.

Sputnik was "promoting hostile subversive activities" Estonia said (Photo: de.sputniknews.com)

It spoke after having declined accreditation for three Rossiya Segodnya staff to go to an EU foreign ministers meeting in Tallinn on 7 September.

It said it excluded them because they were “promoting hostile subversive activities and propaganda under the cover of press freedom”.

It is due to host a number of other events during its six-month tenure at the EU helm.

It said “the same principle is valid for events held in Estonia during the EU presidency” as for the foreign ministers meeting.

But an Estonian spokeswoman, Piret Seeman, declined to say if Rossiya Segodnya would also be excluded from other events.

Rossiya Segodnya is a Russian state firm that owns Sputnik, an online media agency which is notorious for bogus anti-Western content.

Examples of Sputnik stories include one that German chancellor Angela Merkel took a selfie with a Muslim terrorist.

It has said Nato’s new HQ is modelled on the SS logo used by Nazi Germany.

It has also reported that ethnic Albanians and the EU were planning pogroms of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

It has been called a “pseudo news agency” by the European Parliament and “an enemy of journalism” by Reporters Without Borders, a French NGO.

It fought a smear campaign against French president Emmanuel Macron, who also banned it from press events and who called it an “agent of influence”.

But the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), a trade association with its HQ in Brussels, came to Rossiya Segodnya’s defence last week.

It urged the Council of Europe, a civil liberties watchdog based in Strasbourg, France, to query Estonia's decision. The EFJ’s head, Ricardo Gutierrez, also accused Estonia of “a serious attack on media freedom”.

Estonia defiant

Estonia denied that on Tuesday.

It said Russian journalists who followed “the principles and values of independent press in their work” were welcome at its events.

“Disinformation and propaganda has to be taken seriously all across Europe. It is vital to tackle [it] and [to] respond,” the office in charge of its EU presidency said.

The EFJ’s appeal to the Council of Europe was unlikely to change much, Steven Blockmans, a scholar of EU affairs at Ceps, a think tank in Brussels, added.

He said Estonia could make a case for banning Sputnik on grounds of “national security”, which overrode the “right of freedom of expression” in the Council’s human rights convention.

“Sputnik is well-known for systematically peddling Russian propaganda in order to undermine the stability of third countries, especially those on its borders with large Russian-speaking minorities [such as Estonia],” Blockmans said.

Rule of law

The Estonian case posed questions for the EU’s wider handling of Russian media.

With Germany to hold elections in September, Berlin is also wondering how to crack down on abusive content.

But denial of accreditation should be “a court rather than a government decision” based on a media firm’s violation of rule of law, Stefan Meister, a Russia expert at the German Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank in Berlin, told EUobserver.

Meister said Rossiya Segodna was “an instrument of the Russian state" used to "defame EU member states”, but he warned that the “political” nature of Estonia’s approach could backfire.

“It will give Russia an argument that there is no freedom of media in the EU”, he said.

Jonathan Eyal, a security expert at the Rusi think tank in London, disagreed with Meister.

He said it was “not a bad idea” for the EU to remind Russia that it was “not a soft touch, that we can also play rough” in the media arena.

Online torrent

But he said that excluding individual reporters from press conferences would do little to counter Russia’s anti-EU campaign.

Eyal said Estonia’s accreditation move was “quaint” in an age when “social media that spew out torrents of rubbish are much more dangerous to national stability”.

He also said Estonia’s approach was a “break from the norm” because media accreditation was a “bureaucratic” not a “political” process in most EU states.

Eyal said if that custom were to change, it could lead to multiplying media bans.

Estonia’s judgement - that Sputnik was “not independent” - could also apply to many media from Asia and from the Middle East, he said.

“It’s difficult to see how it would be any different for China’s news agency, Xinhau, for instance,” Eyal said.