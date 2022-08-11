Thursday

11th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge

  • EU countries, including Germany, are planning to replace gas with coal power (Photo: Marcel Oosterwijk)

By

Listen to article

An EU embargo on Russian coal imports came into effect at midnight on Thursday (11 August) as part of the fifth package of sanctions designed to starve Moscow of fossil-fuel revenue.

The coal ban is the first measure to hit Russian energy supplies directly and was agreed by EU leaders four months ago.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Under the rules, EU countries will no longer be allowed to buy Russian coal, which will result in an €8bn loss per year for Russia, the EU Commission estimates.

But the embargo comes at a sensitive time, as much of Europe is already facing an energy crunch amid fears the Kremlin will stop gas exports entirely over the winter — the most important source for heating households.

In July, Russia cut back on natural gas supplies via key export pipelines, including Nord Stream 1, which connects the German gas infrastructure to Russia under the Baltic sea.

This led to a new price rally of Dutch front-month gas contracts, the European benchmark for gas prices, which increased from €78 per megawatt-hour at the start of June to €204 at the beginning of August.

Energy bills have also surged across Europe.

According to the Household Energy Price Index, an average household in the UK pays €305 per month. Belgium and Dutch households pay €213 and €358, respectively.

EU leaders agreed last week to reduce natural gas use by 15 percent this winter to dampen or even lower energy prices.

In Germany, many towns have opted to switch off street lights and turn off the hot water at public swimming pools.

But this is unlikely to be enough to stabilise prices.

More coal

Some countries have decided to reopen coal-fired power plants to deal with supply insecurity and surging energy bills.

The Netherlands has amended legislation to allow coal plants to run at full capacity until the end of 2023. France and Austria are both planning to reopen coal-fired power units before winter.

Germany plans to restore 10 gigawatts of mothballed coal capacity to the grid to cushion a potential gas shortage, accounting for just under 5 percent of total German power production — a move environment and economy minister Robert Habeck described in June as "bitter but necessary."

Coal imports from the US, Australia, and South Africa are expected to increase to help power the freshly reopened plants.

But replacing Russian coal imports will not be easy and will require the "lightspeed deployment of new supply chains to bring the right coal to where it is needed," Georg Zachmann and Simone Tagliapietra, two energy researchers at Brussels-based think tank, wrote in a study published in March.

In 2021 the EU depended on Russia for around 45 percent of its coal imports, according to EU Commission data, with the Netherlands, Germany and Poland as its biggest buyers.

Almost 70 percent of its thermal coal, which is used in power and heat generation, came from Russia.

Higher coal demand, lower coal supply due to the ban on Russian coal, and more complex logistics are likely to increase the cost of coal imports further.

The EU's subsequent ban on Russian oil is slated to come into effect at the end of the year.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity
  2. EU agrees voluntary 15% gas-cut plan — but with exemptions
  3. EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan
Russia cuts Nord Stream 1 gas to 20% capacity

It comes a day after EU governments approved a watered-down plan to curb gas demand by 15 percent, aimed at lowering consumption, building storage, and sharing supplies if Russia in future cuts all exports.

EU ministers struggle over 15% gas-cut plan

The meeting comes as the Russian state-controlled Gazprom announced that supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20 percent of capacity, starting Wednesday.

Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought

Data released by the European Drought Observatory show 60 percent of Europe and the United Kingdom is currently in a state of drought, with farming, homes and industry being affected. Drought conditions have also led to an increase in wildfires.

Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears

With the prolonged lack of rain and high temperatures, fears have emerged over water shortages and droughts decreasing crop yields — prompting calls to use less water and reuse urban wastewater for agricultural irrigation.

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is pitching his Latin American country as the answer to the world food crisis following the war in Ukraine. The traditional wheat importer has now exported three million tonnes of the grain so far in 2022.

Opinion

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

News in Brief

  1. Sweden overtakes France as EU's top power exporter
  2. Italy's far-right star in European charm offensive
  3. Another migrant tragedy claims 50 lives in Greek waters
  4. Russia hits area near town with 120 rockets, says Ukraine
  5. UN expects more ships to get Ukrainian grain out
  6. Greece to end bailout-era oversight
  7. Denmark to train Ukrainian soldiers in urban warfare
  8. Russian helicopter flies into Estonia's airspace

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge
  2. Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy
  3. Kosovo PM warns of renewed conflict with Serbia
  4. EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law
  5. EU urged to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians
  6. Russia puts EU in nuclear-energy paradox
  7. Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought
  8. West needs to counter Russia in Africa, but how?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us