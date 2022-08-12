Friday

12th Aug 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Forest fire near Bordeaux forces over 10,000 to flee

  • The forest fire near the small town Landiras has been raging since Wednesday (Photo: Matt Trostle)

By

Listen to article

Thousands of firefighters in the forested area near Bordeaux, France, are battling a wildfire, which has already forced 10,000 to flee.

Strong winds and persistently high temperatures spread the fire fast, causing considerable danger to firefighters.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Several were injured, one of them in serious condition.

The massive forest fire, described by a fire chief as a "monster", has been raging for two days near the small town of Landiras and the smoke plume from the fire is so large that it is visible on satellite images.

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the fire brigade managed to save the village of Belin-Béliet from the flames.

But all of its 2,000 inhabitants had to be evacuated, and the blaze is still spreading.

Some 65 German firefighters have arrived from Bonn, and others from Poland and Romania are soon expected to be in the fire zone.

The area is covered with ancient pine forests, which make the area prone to forest fires.

In July, 27 thousand hectares of forest were already lost. The forest of La Teste-de-Buch on the coast has almost completely disappeared.

New normal

According to data from Copernicus, the EU's climate monitoring agency, nearly 58 thousand hectares of forests across the country have already gone up in flames.

It is the largest forested area consumed by fire since 2008, when monitoring began, and more than five times the yearly average.

Other European countries are also struggling with more forest fires than usual.

A wildfire is raging in the mountainous Serra de Estrela park in central Portugal, where 10,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed.

Especially in Romania, Slovenia and Spain more forest has been lost than usual.

In total, the EU's Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) recorded a total burnt area of 587,868 hectares in the European Union on 30 July since the beginning of the year, compared with an average of around 158,000 hectares for the 2006-2021 reference period.

Since then, the number of hectares lost has increased even further.

And it is expected that severe wildfires will become more frequent as summers become drier and warmer due to climate change.

In addition, the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report shows that Europe, especially Southern Europe, is warming faster than other parts of the world, with temperatures already 2.2 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level.

French prime minister Élisabeth Borne, who visited the affected area, also connected forest fires in her country to the effects of climate change and announced reforestation programmes to restore parts of the lost forests.

France recorded its driest July in more than 60 years, with just 9.7 millimetres of rain.

As a result, more than 100 French municipalities have no running drinking water and are being supplied by truck.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Europe warned of more forest fires in future
  2. Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought
  3. Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears
Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought

Data released by the European Drought Observatory show 60 percent of Europe and the United Kingdom is currently in a state of drought, with farming, homes and industry being affected. Drought conditions have also led to an increase in wildfires.

Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears

With the prolonged lack of rain and high temperatures, fears have emerged over water shortages and droughts decreasing crop yields — prompting calls to use less water and reuse urban wastewater for agricultural irrigation.

EU 'must tax pesticides' to cut use, expert warns

The European Commission put forward a new proposal to reduce pesticides in mid-June. But experts warn that it is based on weak rules, and that European agriculture is stuck in a "permanent pesticide-dependence."

Brazil pitches itself as answer to Ukraine war food shortages

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is pitching his Latin American country as the answer to the world food crisis following the war in Ukraine. The traditional wheat importer has now exported three million tonnes of the grain so far in 2022.

Opinion

Exploiting the Ukraine crisis for Big Business

From food policy to climate change, corporate lobbyists are exploiting the Ukraine crisis to try to slash legislation that gets in the way of profit. But this is only making things worse.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Canadian ministers join forces to combat harmful content online
  3. European Centre for Press and Media FreedomEuropean Anti-SLAPP Conference 2022
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers write to EU about new food labelling
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEmerging journalists from the Nordics and Canada report the facts of the climate crisis
  6. Council of the EUEU: new rules on corporate sustainability reporting

Latest News

  1. Defying Russian bombs, Ukraine football starts new season
  2. Sweden to extradite man wanted by Turkey
  3. EU must beware Beijing's new charm offensive
  4. Forest fire near Bordeaux forces over 10,000 to flee
  5. Estonia and Latvia sever China club ties
  6. Russian coal embargo kicks in, as EU energy bills surge
  7. Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy
  8. Kosovo PM warns of renewed conflict with Serbia

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us