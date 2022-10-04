Tuesday

4th Oct 2022

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Exclusive

EU officials were warned of risk over issuing financial warning

  • The ESRB, part of the ECB, issued a warning about risks to EU financial stability (Photo: Kiefer/Flickr)

By

Listen to article

Europe's watchdog for systemic economic risk last week issued an unprecedented warning about "severe" threats to European financial stability.

Energy inflation and higher borrowing costs have increased the risk of recession which, in combination with the uncertainty caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could spill over and cause a full-blown financial crisis, the agency warned on Thursday (29 September).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

It was the first "general warning" the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has issued since its creation in response to the financial crisis in 2010, aimed to "raise awareness" of the threat among EU countries and institutions.

But internal notes — seen by EUobserver — show some top-level officials initially doubted the "timing" of such a warning, fearing publication could further destabilise financial markets.

In a letter seen by EUobserver dated 23 September, ESRB chief Francesco Mazzaferro notified the EU Council that he intended to publish the warning.

But in a letter addressed to the Czech presidency received on 28 September, "strong concerns" were expressed such a warning could exacerbate financial instability further and become "self-fulfilling" if made public.

The letter was signed by Tuomas Saarenheimo, who heads the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC), a group composed of senior officials from national administrations and central banks, the ECB and the Commission.

After a so-called "silent written procedure", no formal objection to publication was made by any of the members.

But the letter signals heightened unease over financial stability among top EU lawmakers in a week when financial turmoil in UK financial markets threatened to spill over into EU and US financial markets.

"Plenty of euro area banks and insurance firms are exposed to UK gilts," financial analyst and former commission official Mujtaba Rahman tweeted. "This is serious. The European Commission is very worried. IMF is worried. White House is worried."

A meltdown in the UK pensions sector was only avoided when the Bank of England took emergency action and unleashed a £65bn [€74.7bn] bond-buying programme to stem a crisis in government debt markets.

"At some point this morning, I was worried this was the beginning of the end," a senior London-based banker told the Financial Times last week. "It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close."

In a U-turn widely-seen as humiliating, the British government on Monday abandoned its plan to abolish the 45-percent top rate of income tax which had helped caused the UK bond sell-off in the first place.

But the near-financial calamity led some commentators to call for deeper reform.

"Does it really make sense to perpetuate a system in which disastrous financial risks are built into the profit-driven provision of basic financial products like pensions and mortgages?" financial historian Adam Tooze wrote in his newsletter Chartbook. "It is time to ask who benefits and who pays the cost for continuing with this dangerously inflammable system."

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU agrees windfall energy firm tax — but split on gas-price cap
  2. Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan
  3. EU debates national energy plans amid calls for more coordination

News in Brief

  1. Czechs warn joint-nationality citizens in Russia on mobilisation
  2. Greece to unveil proposal for capping EU gas prices
  3. Four dead, 29 missing, after dinghy found off Canary Islands
  4. Orbán: German €200bn shield is start of 'cannibalism in EU'
  5. Lithuania expels top Russian diplomat
  6. Poland insists on German WW2 reparations
  7. Russia halts gas supplies to Italy
  8. Bulgaria risks hung parliament after inconclusive vote

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. The European Association for Storage of EnergyRegister for the Energy Storage Global Conference, held in Brussels on 11-13 Oct.
  2. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  3. European Committee of the RegionsThe 20th edition of EURegionsWeek is ready to take off. Save your spot in Brussels.
  4. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”
  6. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBConstruction workers can check wages and working conditions in 36 countries

Latest News

  1. Last-minute legal changes to Bosnian election law stir controversy
  2. EU wants probe into alleged Nagorno-Karabakh war crimes
  3. EU officials were warned of risk over issuing financial warning
  4. EU debates national energy plans amid calls for more coordination
  5. What Modi and Putin’s ‘unbreakable friendship’ means for the EU
  6. EU leaders have until Friday for refugee resettlement pledges
  7. Cities and regions stand with citizens and SMEs ahead of difficult winter
  8. Editor's weekly digest: A week of leaks

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us