France latest EU member to step up government spending in 2023

Governments across Europe are increasing public expenditure in their 2023 budgets to shield households and businesses from a looming recession.
France, suffering from a concurrent hydro-, nuclear and gas power crisis, has increased projected public expenditure for 2023 by another €7.5bn compared to the last draft in August.
In a draft copy Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.