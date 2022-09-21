EU sanctions hamstrung by threat to food security

The EU has lifted some restrictions on the trade and financing of Russian coal, and some chemicals, to avoid an energy and food security crisis in poorer countries.
Coal "should be allowed to combat food and energy insecurity around the world," the EU Commission wrote in guidance shared with EU member states on Monday (19 September).
Animal feed and some chemicals used in fer...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
