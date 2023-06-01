Thursday

1st Jun 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

IEA: World 'comfortably' on track for renewables target

  • Solar PV contributes two-thirds of this year's increase in renewable power capacity (Photo: PressReleaseFinder)

By

Listen to article

The global energy crisis has become a driving force behind the rapid growth of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind power, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) published on Thursday (1 June).

Renewable power capacity is expected to increase by one third this year due to increasing policy support, higher fossil fuel prices, and concerns about energy security, especially in the EU, it said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The IEA predicts that renewable electricity capacity worldwide will reach 4,500 gigawatts (GW) by next year, equivalent to the entire combined power output of China and the United States.

Global additions of renewable capacity will surpass 440 GW in 2023, 24 percent more than it predicted six months ago — and double what it expected in 2020. The agency also included an "accelerated case" where growth could reach 550GW in 2024.

To get a sense of the scale: one GW is enough to power about 700,000 homes or 100 million LED-lightbulbs.

China has further consolidated its leading position and is set to account for almost 55 percent of global renewable additions in both 2023 and 2024. But the expansion is happening in all major markets, including the US, India, and Europe.

The report highlighted Europe's upward revision of renewable capacity additions by 40 percent following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The increase in solar and wind uptake is driven by high electricity prices and increased policy support, particularly in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.

"EU consumers are expected to save an estimated €100bn between 2021 and 2023 thanks to additional electricity generation from newly installed solar PV and wind capacity," the IEA wrote.

Without the additional renewable capacity, wholesale electricity prices in Europe would have been 8 percent higher in 2022, it noted.

Solar PV contributes two-thirds of this year's increase in renewable power capacity. The agency anticipates solar manufacturing capacity to more than double to 1000 GW by 2024, driven by China and increased supply in the United States, India, and Europe.

"Based on those trends, the world will have enough solar PV manufacturing capacity in 2030 to comfortably meet the level of annual demand envisaged in the IEA's Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario," the agency noted.

Wind

Following two years of decline, wind power is set to rebound strongly in 2023, with a growth rate of almost 70 percent compared to the previous year.

The completion of projects delayed by Covid-19 restrictions in China and supply chain issues in Europe and the United States will contribute to this growth.

However, further expansion in 2024 will depend on increased policy support to address permit and auction design challenges. Unlike solar PV, wind turbine supply chains are struggling to keep up with accelerating demand due to rising commodity prices and supply chain problems, affecting the profitability of manufacturers.

Even though wind and solar are showing strong growth, slow permit-issuing processes still need to be improved, especially in Europe.

Competitive renewable energy auctions resulted in the awarding of a record-breaking 100 GW of new capacity. However, 20 GW remained unallocated, the highest ever level, with Europe accounting for two-thirds of it.

The IEA noted the European Commission had done more to simplify permitting in the past 18 months than in the "entire previous decade."

But at least 59 GW of onshore wind capacity (four times the capacity commissioned in 2022) is held up in various permit procedures in Europe and can still take up to five years.

Solar projects generally take less time to complete, but there are cases of significant delay. For example, 4 GW of solar capacity is being held up in Portugal, almost five times the capacity the country commissioned in 2022.

Streamlining the process further by identifying preferential areas and setting clear permit timelines could increase renewable energy deployment by 30 percent until 2027, as noted by the IEA.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation
  2. Study: EU on track to smash 2030 40% clean energy target
  3. Study: EU electricity transition sped into high gear in 2022
Report: Renewables best way to deal with inflation

Some EU politicians want to expand gas supply to deal with high energy prices, but global think tanks Ember and E3G claim a better way to deal with high energy prices is by fast-tracking renewables.

ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall

The European Central Bank in its Financial Stability Review warned EU home prices could see a 'disorderly' fall as high mortgage rates are making houses unaffordable for households and unattractive for investors.

Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods

Extreme weather events in recent months have worsened agricultural production in southern Europe, prompting concerns for authorities in Portugal, Spain, France and Italy. As countries will likely face dryer conditions, experts urge adaptation measures for the 'new normal'.

PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year

Researchers found that global societal costs of the so-called forever chemicals or PFAS amount to €16 trillion per year. Meanwhile, the bigger producers of these chemicals are also among the ones spending the most to lobby EU policies.

EU: national energy price-spike measures should end this year

"If energy prices increase again and support cannot be fully discontinued, targeted policies to support vulnerable households and companies — rather than wide and less effective support policies — will remain crucial," the commission said in its assessment.

Opinion

EU export credits insure decades of fossil-fuel in Mozambique

European governments are phasing out fossil fuels at home, but continuing their financial support for fossil mega-projects abroad. This is despite the EU agreeing last year to decarbonise export credits — insurance on risky non-EU projects provided with public money.

Latest News

  1. MEPs pile on pressure for EU to delay Hungary's presidency
  2. IEA: World 'comfortably' on track for renewables target
  3. Europe's TV union wooing Lavrov for splashy interview
  4. ECB: eurozone home prices could see 'disorderly' fall
  5. Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods
  6. Want to stop forced migration from West Africa? Start by banning bottom trawling
  7. Germany unsure if Orbán fit to be 'EU president'
  8. EU Parliament chief given report on MEP abuse 30 weeks before sanction

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.
  2. EFBWWEFBWW and FIEC do not agree to any exemptions to mandatory prior notifications in construction
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ways to prevent gender-based violence
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Economic gender equality now! Nordic ways to close the pension gap
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: Pushing back the push-back - Nordic solutions to online gender-based violence
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCSW67: The Nordics are ready to push for gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us