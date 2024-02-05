Monday

5th Feb 2024

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts

  • The EU is set to back new climate targets but Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's own political group — the European People's Party — has led the charge to weaken green regulation. (Photo: Emmanuel)

By

Listen to article

The European Commission is expected to back a 90 percent net cut to emissions by 2040 on Tuesday (6 January).

The target is on the lower end of the EU's scientific advisory board's recommendations, which called for a reduction of between 90 and 95 percent.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support non-profit journalism

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

According to a leaked draft circulated before the announcement, the EU would endorse a "net cut", meaning that actual emissions cuts are complemented by technologies that reduce pollution, like so-called Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) technologies that store emissions underground.

One of the pathways described in the plan puts actual emission cuts at 82 percent compared to 1990 — the rest will be stored underground.

Environmental groups have criticised this because it is unclear how this will be achieved. Therefore, Greenpeace and other NGOs have called on the commission and member states to agree to a text separating actual emission reduction figures from net reduction.

Otherwise, "it looks like we'll get a target that's hiding much lower emissions cuts behind some dodgy accounting based on magic wands to make the pollution disappear." said Greenpeace EU climate campaigner Silvia Pastorelli in a statement.

The EU's Scientific Advisory Board has recommended a full phase-out of coal, gas and oil. This is to ensure climate targets are met.

But so far, no EU-wide targets for fossil fuel phase-out are included in the proposed pathway.

Another issue missing from the plan is a cohesive phase-out of fossil-fuel subsidies, which the EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra has committed to do during his European Parliament hearing in October 2023, ahead of last year's UN climate summit in Dubai.

While mentioning a coal phase-out, gas and oil are not mentioned. Thus, the exact timeline at which fossil-fuel sectors need to unwind or electrify remains unclear.

The International Energy Agency has indicated that phase-out strategies are needed to move the fossil-fuel industry to change its investment strategies.

"The industry needs to commit to genuinely helping the world meet its energy needs and climate goals — which means letting go of the illusion that implausibly large amounts of carbon capture are the solution," said IEA executive director Fatih Birol when presenting the agency's oil and gas net zero outlook last year.

In a letter addressed to the commission, environmental groups have similarly called on the EU to include 2040 phase-out targets in their climate plans.

But it may not be easy for the commission to heed their call. President Ursula von der Leyen's own political group — the European People's Party — has led the charge to weaken green regulation.

"We see our farmers and forest owners as a part of the solution and want to work with them instead of describing them as part of the problem and torturing them with command and control measures," said EPP group spokesperson in the environmental committee, Peter Liese, in a statement sent to journalists on Friday.

This statement was made a day after farmers set piles of wood and hay on fire in front of the EU Parliament and destroyed statues as they demanded EU leaders at a summit nearby to relax green rules.

The commission now will no longer propose new legislation for the 2040 targets but, instead, will issue a less powerful 'communication' offering three different emission-reduction scenarios.

MEPs will debate the commission's 2040 climate plan on Tuesday (6 February). Climate and environment ministers are expected to discuss the plans when they meet on 25 March.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Farmers call for 'fair prices' and set fires in Brussels protest
  2. EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

Agenda

EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK

This week, the EU commission will present a proposal to cut net emissions by 90 percent by 2040, while MEPs discuss the demands of farmers' protests across Europe. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will also address the EU parliament in Strasbourg.

EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

As enactment of the EU's new directive on deforestation looms, insiders have warned that increased poverty in poor countries could be one of the unintended consequences — compliance is likely to favour larger commercial farms over smallholders in supply chains.

'Vague' national plans threaten EU's 2030 climate targets

Europe's 2030 climate goals are at risk due to "inconsistent and contradictory" national plans, experts at the European Climate Neutrality Observatory (ECNO) have warned, in a detailed look at domestic programmes for the next six years.

EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen launched this week "a strategic dialogue" on the future of agriculture in the EU. The initiative comes amid discontent and farmers' protests in several countries.

EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

As enactment of the EU's new directive on deforestation looms, insiders have warned that increased poverty in poor countries could be one of the unintended consequences — compliance is likely to favour larger commercial farms over smallholders in supply chains.

EU's green renovation wave lacks plan to deal with asbestos

By 2030, 35 million buildings in the EU will be either renovated or demolished under the Green Deal — yet there is still no directive to determine the extent of asbestos contamination in Europe, the leading cause of workplace fatalities.

Latest News

  1. EU's 2040 climate target and farmers in focus This WEEK
  2. EU to unveil 2040 climate goal with controversial 'net' cuts
  3. Schengen benefits for Bulgaria and Romania are being oversold
  4. Top Green candidates rule out any EU coalition with far right
  5. Meloni-Orbán: the new EU 'power couple' but for how long?
  6. New government in Belfast is much ado about not much
  7. US and EU civil servants call to end diplomatic support for Israel
  8. EU deforestation law could hit smallest African farmers hardest

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us