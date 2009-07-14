Ad
euobserver
New rules in the financial sector are supposed to prevent crisis "lightning striking twice" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels puts forward stricter rules for banks

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Banks in the European Union will have to restrict their investment in risky operations under new rules proposed by Brussels as part of a response to the current financial crisis.

"We are acting ambitiously to prevent lightning striking twice," said Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, the EU's main regulator introducing the new legislation on Monday (13 July).

The blueprint aims to revise the bloc's existing rules on capital requirements for banks in two ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
New rules in the financial sector are supposed to prevent crisis "lightning striking twice" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections