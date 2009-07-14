Brussels puts forward stricter rules for banks

Banks in the European Union will have to restrict their investment in risky operations under new rules proposed by Brussels as part of a response to the current financial crisis.
"We are acting ambitiously to prevent lightning striking twice," said Jose Manuel Barroso, the president of the European Commission, the EU's main regulator introducing the new legislation on Monday (13 July).
The blueprint aims to revise the bloc's existing rules on capital requirements for banks in two ...
