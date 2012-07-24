Ad
Spanish airport: The country's borrowing costs have soared to record highs (Photo: Luc Mercelis)

Eurozone crisis worsens as Germany warned on top rating

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The euro-crisis is accelerating as Spanish borrowing costs continue rising and Germany, Netherlands and Luxembourg on Monday (23 July) were warned they may lose their triple A rating due to 'rising uncertainty.'

Moody's, one of the big three credit ratings agencies, said risks that Greece may quit the eurozone and an "increased likelihood" that Spain and Italy would need more financial assistance weighs down on the three top-rated countries, as Germany is the main contributor to the bai...

