Ad
euobserver
Many ECB staff are unhappy with plans that would increase their pension contributions (Photo: EUobserver)

ECB staff to strike next week

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Employees of the European Central Bank are planning several hours of protest next Wednesday (3 June) in response to a planned increase in staff pension contributions and a perceived "democratic deficit" at the heart of the euro area's central bank.

The International and European Public Services Organisation (Ipso) that represents roughly one third of the bank's 1500 employees sent a letter to ECB's 22-man executive board last week informing it of the union's intentions.

"The str...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Many ECB staff are unhappy with plans that would increase their pension contributions (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections