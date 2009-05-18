Support for EU treaty grows in Ireland

Support for the EU's Lisbon Treaty among Irish citizens has grown in the past three months, with 52 percent saying they would vote "yes" if a second referendum was held on the issue, a poll conducted for the Irish Times shows.



The TNS mrbi poll, published Monday (18 May), indicates that the majority in favour of the treaty, rejected in a referendum in the country one year ago, has consolidated despite the growing unpopularity of the government.

The survey represents an increase of o...