EU court suspends seal ban, surprising Brussels

The European General Court has ordered a suspension of the EU's seal product ban just as the regulation was due to enter into force.
According to an order of the court obtained by the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a Canadian Inuit organisation, and published on their website late on Thursday (19 August), the EU's lower court said it is to "suspend application of [the regulation] until the General Court has rendered judgement."
The injunction was requested by the Inuit while a group of ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
