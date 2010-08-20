Ad
euobserver
An anti-seal hunt protesters' mascot in Strasbourg: Inuit sealers appear to have won an injunction against the EU ban (Photo: EUobserver)

EU court suspends seal ban, surprising Brussels

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European General Court has ordered a suspension of the EU's seal product ban just as the regulation was due to enter into force.

According to an order of the court obtained by the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a Canadian Inuit organisation, and published on their website late on Thursday (19 August), the EU's lower court said it is to "suspend application of [the regulation] until the General Court has rendered judgement."

The injunction was requested by the Inuit while a group of ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

An anti-seal hunt protesters' mascot in Strasbourg: Inuit sealers appear to have won an injunction against the EU ban (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections