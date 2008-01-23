Ad
euobserver
The EU economy is "well prepared to weather this situation," said Mr Almunia (Photo: EUobserver)

EU blames US spending for market turbulences

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Commission has pointed to unhealthy public spending in the US as the main cause of the current global market turbulences and urged Washington to cut expenditure and boost savings, while praising Europe's own "solid and sound" economy and the positive effect of the common currency.

The topic dominated a regular meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels on Tuesday (22 January), shortly after the biggest plunge of global stock markets since the terrorist attacks of 11 Septem...

Green Economy
Green Economy
euobserver

