euobserver
Semeta - no more time for tax 'freeloaders'

EU unveils plans to go after tax 'freeloaders'

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission Monday (25 November) unveiled plans to clamp down on tax 'freeloaders' in its latest bid to target corporate tax avoidance.

Officials plan to re-write rules on the tax status of parent and subsidiary companies to prevent firms from setting up 'letter-box' companies in different countries to evade tax.

The EU's Parent-Subsidiary directive, which was last revised in 2003, was originally designed to ensure that companies would not be taxed twice within the EU,...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.



InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

