euobserver
The EU has just four free trade deals with leading world economies (Photo: Jacob Earl)

EU edges toward Canada free trade deal

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU trade commissioner Karel de Gucht is to meet Canadian leader Stephen Harper as the EU executive steps up its bid to secure the latest in a series of lucrative free trade agreements.

De Gucht, who will meet Harper on Wednesday (6 February) is expecting to sign off on the EU/Canada deal within the coming weeks after four years of negotiations starting in 2009.

Although there had been hopes that final agreement would be reached before the end of 2012, the two sides are still hagg...



Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.







