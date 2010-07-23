Europe braces itself for stress test results

Europe is bracing itself for the publication of a set of highly anticipated stress test results, the culmination of a four-month long exercise designed to dispel doubts over the region's banking sector.

The results, due to be released at 6pm CEST on Friday (23 July), will show how well the 91 banks under examination could withstand further economic shocks, amid ongoing concerns from a number of national regulators that US markets will still be open as the information becomes public. <...