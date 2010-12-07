Ad
euobserver
Mr Juncker, chair of the eurogroup, did not win the day in his call for E-bonds (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

No fresh move from eurozone finance ministers

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

After a five-hour meeting of finance ministers in Brussels from states using the euro currency with nothing to show for it, all eyes are sharply focussed on what the markets will make of the eurozone's immobility.

Despite urgent calls from some quarters to hike the ceiling of the euro area's rescue fund and even for the European Union to begin issuing its own bonds as speculation mounts of a break-up of the euro, ministers from 16 states came to no conclusions.

"We don't have any ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Juncker, chair of the eurogroup, did not win the day in his call for E-bonds (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections