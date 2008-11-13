Brussels turns regulatory eye on rating agencies

The European Commission has unveiled a proposal to regulate credit rating agencies, boasting the blueprint goes further than legislation anywhere else in the world in its attempt to prevent future turbulence based on false ratings of various market actors.
"These very exciting rules are necessary to restore the confidence of the market in the ratings business in the European Union," said EU internal market commissioner Charlie McCreevy when presenting the document to journalists on Wedn...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here