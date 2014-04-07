Ad
euobserver
Harmonised EU rules for the gambling industry are still a distant prospect (Photo: Flickr.com)

Gambling in the EU: A long way from harmonised rules

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Decisions on who can open and shut down a casino, a lottery or an online gambling site remain at national level, but there is a trend to more unified rules across EU's 28 member states.

The gambling sector is a very profitable business, with revenues of over €80 billion a year.

Online gambling is the fastest rising sector with revenues expected to reach €13 billion next year, compared to €9.3 billion in 2011. Despite its cross-border nature, the licensing system and specific rules...

