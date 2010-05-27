US tells Europe to step up its crisis response

US treasury secretary Timothy Geithner prodded European policy makers on Wednesday (26 May) to step up their efforts to restore eurozone stability.

Speaking alongside his UK counterpart George Osborne in London, Mr Geithner welcomed European government plans to cut budgetary deficits and the recently agreed €750 billion eurozone rescue mechanism, but added that markets now wanted to see action.

"What Europe should do is implement the programme they laid out," said the US policyma...