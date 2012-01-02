Ad
Fireworks over the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on New Year's eve (Photo: Beacon Radio)

New Year speeches voice fears on future of Europe

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders have said in their festive messages the single currency is still at risk unless they take decisive action.

For her part, German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted that the danger coincides with the 10th birthday of the now-familiar red, blue and brown banknotes with their little motifs of EU maps and Romanesque or Gothic windows.

"In a few hours it will be exactly 10 years since many of us at just around midnight withdrew our first euros from a bank machine. Since then, th...

