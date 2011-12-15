Ad
Despite the crackdown on students, some support Belarussian accession to the higher education zone (Photo: Leonid Varlamov | mmet.livejournal.com)

Students: 'Don't let Belarus join EU education area'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

European students have warned that Belarus should not be allowed to join the EU-led higher education zone due to the ongoing repression of students and academics.

The European Students’ Union issued an appeal on Wednesday (14 December) to European states to block the country’s accession to the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), a regional agreement aiming to deliver greater transferability of qualifications and co-operation between universities and colleges.

“Even though Belar...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

