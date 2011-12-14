New MEPs include far right and youngest deputy

The first of a group of new MEPs have taken up their seats in the European Parliament. Among them are members of the far-right as well as the youngest deputy in the house.

From a total of 18 new MEPs, in limbo since the entry into force of the Lisbon Treaty in December 2009 created their mandates, 17 were welcomed on Monday (12 December) at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

The 18th, from the Netherlands, is awaiting the official appointment by the country's elect...