EU claims climate victory but global warming goes on

Following agreement on a new global climate deal in the early hours of Sunday morning (11 December), the EU was quick to congratulate itself on brokering a "historic breakthrough", but environmental groups and scientists say the deal is far from a good one.

The Durban agreement, as the compromise may well come to be known, after the South-African tourist destination where negotiators from all the world's nations had been gathering for two weeks, is in effect an agreement about plans to ...