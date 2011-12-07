EU looking to new €940bn bail-out fund

The EU's troubled bail-out fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), could have its lending capacity more than doubled to €940 billion to reassure markets that Italian and Spanish debt is safe.
EU countries' negotiators are looking at various models on how to increase the size of what is often refrred to as the EU's anti-crisis "bazooka" or "firewall" ahead of the summit on Thursday (8 December), financial newswires report.
One option is to let the existing €440 bi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
