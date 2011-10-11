Ad
Cyber-attacks on smartphones are 'the next big thing' (Photo: @NickyColman)

Smartphones are 'data goldmines' for hackers

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

With a simple touch, smartphones allows us watch videos, listen to music, check emails, find the nearest restaurant, and update our 'status' on Twitter and Facebook but with the increased technology comes new and largely under-appreciated security threats.

While making our life easier, the smartphone is also a "goldmine of private and confidential data" says Marnix Dekker, an expert with the EU cyber security agency Enisa.

And they are expected to become even more widespread. With...

