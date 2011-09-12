Brussels: No plans being made for Greek default

The European Commission has denied that it is making preparations for a Greek default after a series of comments by German authorities that some have taken as signals that Berlin is readying itself for precisely such a situation.

The EU executive’s economy spokesman, Amadeu Altafaj-Tardio told reporters in Brussels on Monday (12 September) that Sunday’s announcement by the Greek government of a fresh round of €2 billion in cuts and tax rises "restates" Athens’ fidelity to the budget dis...