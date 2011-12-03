Serbia's EU bid uncertain as roadblocks stay in place

Nothing has changed on the ground in north Kosovo after Serbia agreed a new border pact designed to help it get EU candidate status.

A spokesman for the Eulex police mission in Kosovo told EUobserver on Saturday (3 December) that Kosovar Serbs are still manning roadblocks in the region in a situation which saw live fire against German Nato soldiers five days ago: "There are no reports of fresh violence but the barricades are where they were before the agreement was reached."

The E...