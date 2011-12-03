Ad
Talks in Brussels are not translating into changes on the ground (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Serbia's EU bid uncertain as roadblocks stay in place

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nothing has changed on the ground in north Kosovo after Serbia agreed a new border pact designed to help it get EU candidate status.

A spokesman for the Eulex police mission in Kosovo told EUobserver on Saturday (3 December) that Kosovar Serbs are still manning roadblocks in the region in a situation which saw live fire against German Nato soldiers five days ago: "There are no reports of fresh violence but the barricades are where they were before the agreement was reached."

The E...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

