Ukraine prosecutor: Bring me evidence of Yanukovych corruption

Ukraine's celebrity general prosecutor has offered to investigate President Viktor Yanukovych for alleged corruption in a bid to improve his country's image in the EU.

The jurist, Rinat Kuzmin, famous for putting former president Leonid Kuchma on trial for murder and, more recently, for jailing former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko for abuse of office, made the offer on Yanukovych at a press briefing in Brussels on Tuesday (22 November).

Kuzmin was in the EU capital on a mission...