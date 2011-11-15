Disabled people live in 'terror' of the future

Already at the margins of society by virtue of casual discrimination, disabled people are often among the worst hit by the waves of austerity measures being put in place right across the European Union.
As governments seek to cut their budget deficits, social services and aid - which make a difficult life more bearable or in some cases simply liveable - have been sharply cut back.
A study compiled by the European Disability Forum shows that disabled people are feeling effects of t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here