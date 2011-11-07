Rumours swirl around possible Berlusconi resignation

Political commentators and markets went into overdrive Monday afternoon (7 November) amid rumours that Silvio Berlusconi is to step down as prime minister of Italy.

"That Silvio Berlusconi is about to step down is now clear to everybody, it's a matter of hours, some say minutes," Giuliano Ferrara, editor of newspaper Il Foglio, said in a video posted on the newspaper's website.

“Berlusconi will resign between tonight and tomorrow,” tweeted Franco Bechis, deputy director of daily n...