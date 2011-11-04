Ad
Eurozone break-up rumours are driving up Italy's borrowing costs (Photo: Brett Jordan)

Berlusconi: Life was cheaper before the euro

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Italians are poorer today than before the introduction of the euro, Prime Minister Berlusconi said Friday (4 November) after failing to gain the trust of world leaders and markets about the reforms his government still has to implement.

"A family used to be able to live easily with two million lire per month, but today that is difficult with one thousand euro," he told press in Cannes after the G20 summit on Friday (4 November). "I don’t blame the euro, I blame the exchange rate."

