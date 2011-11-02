Ad
euobserver
A majority of Dutch people are opposed to further bail-outs (Photo: EUobserver)

Dutch support for eurozone rescue plan at risk

EU Political
Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

Adding to uncertainty over the fate of the latest eurozone rescue plan after Greece announced it will seek the approval of its people in a referendum, the Dutch parliament on Tuesday (1 November) said it will not yet support the plan.

“There are too many loose ends,” said Ronald Plasterk, the Labour Party’s spokesperson for financial affairs, during a late-night debate with the government. “The package isn’t strong enough and is practically off the table now that the Greeks have bombed ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

Dutch PM clashes with parliament over EU summit
Dutch parliament may not approve eurozone reforms
A majority of Dutch people are opposed to further bail-outs (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections