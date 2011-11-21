Netherlands to beef up border surveillance

Heavily reliant on the anti-immigrant vote, the Dutch government plans to introduce an automatic video-surveillance system along its borders.
From 1 January, the Dutch government will install a network of video cameras in 15 major crossing points with Belgium and Germany, cross-checking all licence plates against stolen car numbers or other suspected cross-border crimes, the Dutch migration ministry told Financial Times Deutschland.
The European Commission is now checking whethe...
