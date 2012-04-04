ECB cheap loans no substitute for reforms, Draghi warns

ECB chief Mario Draghi on Wednsday (4 April) said talk of an exit strategy from the one-trillion-euro cheap loans programme was "premature", but warned that this was no substitute for reforms.
Speaking at the monthly press conference in Frankfurt, the Italian banker defended the "non-standard" policy - criticised by some economists and the German central bank as a covert money-printing operation.
Draghi said the so-called long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) injecting €1 trilli...
