euobserver
Herman Van Rompuy and Angela Merkel in Berlin on Thursday (Photo: Council)

Europe doesn't need new institutions, says Van Rompuy

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy waded further into the growing debate on European economic governance on Thursday (10 June), saying no new institutions are needed to ensure appropriate decision making.

"We do not need new institutions to meet our goals. We need more effectiveness," he said at a press conference in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The issue has come to the fore following French calls for regular meetings of eurozone leader...

