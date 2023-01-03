Ad
euobserver

Investigation

How EU funds for bike infrastructure are being misused

Investigations
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Barbora Janauerová, Daiva Repečkaitė, Zoltán Sipos, Valleta, Malta,

"In the Green Deal that we have launched we need to make sure that we help cities create the right infrastructure, so that this tremendously useful thing which is called the bicycle becomes even more accessible," European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks in a video. "Bicycling is the European way."

As part of its investments in clean urban transport,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.

This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Related articles

EU regions: don’t touch cohesion funds for Green Deal

Tags

InvestigationsGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyInvestigation

Author Bio

Barbora Janauerová is freelance journalist based in Czech republic, specialising in societal topics in connection with politics, human rights and environment. Daiva Repečkaitė is a Lithuanian multimedia journalist covering health, inequalities, and environmental issues. Zoltán Sipos is a Hungarian journalist living in Romania.

This article was developed with the support of Journalismfund.eu.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections