Slovakia clears way for euro bail-out fund

The future centre-right government in Slovakia will not block the creation of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the €750 billion eurozone support mechanism.
"The decision about political agreement on the European stabilization mechanism is irreversible and therefore the new government will not block its creation," the Slovak Democratic and Christian Union party (SDKU), the leading party in the future coalition government, said in a statement on Thursday (1 July).
...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here