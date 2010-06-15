Ad
euobserver
Relations between Ms Merkel and Mr Sarkozy have been strained recently (Photo: consilium.eu)

Merkel: Spain can access aid if needed

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said eurozone states including Spain are free to call on the bloc's rescue fund whenever needed.

Speaking after a meeting with French President Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin on Monday evening (14 June), during which French plans for a eurozone "economic government" appear to have been dropped, the German leader refused to comment on whether a Spanish bail-out application was imminent, however.

"If there should be problems, and we shouldn't talk the...

